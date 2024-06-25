The Florida Panthers bring home their team's first Stanley Cup
In Game 7 of the National Hockey League playoffs, the Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 -- securing the team's first Stanley Cup in franchise history.
