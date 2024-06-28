© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sick children are allowed to leave Gaza for the first time in weeks

By Leila Fadel
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:53 AM MDT

Israel and Egypt agreed to allow nearly 20 critically ill children to leave Gaza. This is the first major evacuation since the Rafah border closed last month.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate