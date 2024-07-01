The world's most interesting elections of 2024 and what’s to come
Voters in 76 countries are going to the polls this year – including the five largest democracies. And this surge of voting comes as democracy has been in decline.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Voters in 76 countries are going to the polls this year – including the five largest democracies. And this surge of voting comes as democracy has been in decline.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.