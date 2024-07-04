It's Election Day in the U.K. — the Labour Party is favored to return to power
Britons are electing a new parliament and prime minister. Polls forecast victory for the center-left Labour Party, but low turnout could change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Britons are electing a new parliament and prime minister. Polls forecast victory for the center-left Labour Party, but low turnout could change that.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.