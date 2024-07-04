© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's Election Day in the U.K. — the Labour Party is favored to return to power

By Lauren Frayer,
Leila Fadel
Published July 4, 2024 at 2:42 AM MDT

Britons are electing a new parliament and prime minister. Polls forecast victory for the center-left Labour Party, but low turnout could change that.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate