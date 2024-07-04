© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Triple digit temperatures are back in Phoenix and already there have been fatalities

KJZZ | By Leila Fadel
Published July 4, 2024 at 1:41 AM MDT

Last year, Phoenix saw a record number of heat-related deaths, more than 600. The city is on track to exceed the record again this year.

