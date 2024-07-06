Saturday Sports: Copa America and the U.S. men's soccer team, criminal probe into doping
NPR's Scott Simon and ESPN's Michele Steele discuss the US men's soccer team's flameout at Copa America and a criminal probe into doping.
Copyright 2024 NPR
