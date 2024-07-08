© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

If You Can Keep It: Presidential immunity, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden's candidacy

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 8, 2024 at 5:12 AM MDT
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a rally at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a rally at Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Virginia.

We’re processing the landmark ruling the Supreme Court handed down on Monday, July 1,in Trump v. United States.

The justices decided that presidents are immune from criminal prosecution for acts they carry out in their official capacity as leaders.

We turn to our panel to evaluate what that ruling means for the power of the Oval Office, our democracy, and the former president.

We also spend some time talking about the math behind Joe Biden’s decisionmaking regarding his candidacy following a poor debate performance.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate