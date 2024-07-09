© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

'Body Electric': If a bot relationship feels real, should we care that it's not?

By A Martínez,
Manoush Zomorodi
Published July 9, 2024 at 1:49 AM MDT

Experts say friendships can be good for health. What are the implications if those relationships are fabricated by artificial intelligence?

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate