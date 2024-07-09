© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Israel is divided over next steps in Gaza

By Daniel Estrin
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:43 PM MDT

Israel’s military and politicians are divided on whether to strike a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Israeli experts have presented the government with proposals for a postwar Gaza.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
See stories by Daniel Estrin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate