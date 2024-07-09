© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times for the next several days as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Mate's moment at the Copa

By Matt Ozug,
Sarah HandelHosts
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:43 PM MDT

Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.

