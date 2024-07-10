Ted Danson talks about a turning point in his life
Ted Danson spoke to Wild Card host Rachel Martin about what he sees as a turning point in his life — meeting his wife, actor Mary Steenburgen, in the wake of a public divorce.
Copyright 2024 NPR
