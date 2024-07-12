Filming for the new 'Superman' movie has been happening in Cleveland
It’s not a bird or a plane -- it’s the "Man of Steel." Filming is underway in Cleveland for a new Superman movie to be released in the summer of 2025.
Copyright 2024 WKSU
It’s not a bird or a plane -- it’s the "Man of Steel." Filming is underway in Cleveland for a new Superman movie to be released in the summer of 2025.
Copyright 2024 WKSU
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.