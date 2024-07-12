© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published July 12, 2024 at 7:21 AM MDT
U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while speaking during a NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden pauses while speaking during a NATO 75th anniversary celebratory event at the Andrew Mellon Auditorium in Washington, DC.

Question marks continue to plague the candidacy of President Joe Biden. Prominent democrats began wondering whether the commander-in-chief is the best person to stand against former President Donald Trump in November following a poor debate performance.

The GOP is reworking its platform ahead of the Republican National Convention, softening some of the more intense portions that have received media attention. Former Vice President Mike Pence called the move a “profound disappointment.”

Boeing is set to plead guilty to criminal fraud charges related to the crashes of two 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate