© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What NPR's poll says about the state of Biden's campaign

By Domenico Montanaro
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:49 PM MDT

President Biden doubled down on his decision to stay in the presidential race at Thursday's press conference. It was a solid performance, but he made some notable gaffes.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate