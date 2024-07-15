Game Mode: 2024 in games, so far

On this edition of Game Mode, we takea lookat the games that aregiving us a thrill so far in 2024. Andwe look atsome games that havedisappointed.

What can the success or failure of this year’s games tell us about the video game industry? The industry spans from tech companies like Microsoft, all the way down to solo developers. It’s expected to be worth $189 billion this year.

And how are players changing their gaming habits, four years after the pandemic and stay at home orders led to a huge boost to the industry?

