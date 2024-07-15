© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Game Mode: 2024 in games, so far

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published July 15, 2024 at 5:46 AM MDT
PlayStation controllers are displayed at the Best Buy store in San Francisco, California.
PlayStation controllers are displayed at the Best Buy store in San Francisco, California.

On this edition of Game Mode, we takea lookat the games that aregiving us a thrill so far in 2024. Andwe look atsome games that havedisappointed. 

What can the success or failure of this year’s games tell us about the video game industry? The industry spans from tech companies like Microsoft, all the way down to solo developers. It’s expected to be worth $189 billion this year. 

And how are players changing their gaming habits, four years after the pandemic and stay at home orders led to a huge boost to the industry? 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Michael Falero

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate