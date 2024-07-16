Judge Cannon dismisses Trump documents case over special counsel appointment
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissed Jack Smith’s documents case against Donald Trump. What legal options does the special counsel now have?
Copyright 2024 NPR
