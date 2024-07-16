Morning news brief
Donald Trump picks Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential nominee. The Secret Service is under fire after the attempt on Trump's life. After pausing his campaign, Biden heads to Nevada.
Copyright 2024 NPR
