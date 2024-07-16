© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

By Sacha Pfeiffer,
Steve Inskeep
Published July 16, 2024 at 1:49 AM MDT

Donald Trump picks Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential nominee. The Secret Service is under fire after the attempt on Trump's life. After pausing his campaign, Biden heads to Nevada.

