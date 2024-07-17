Federal jury finds Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in bribery trial
A jury has found U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey guilty of all 16 counts of bribery, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction of justice.
