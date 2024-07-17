© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Federal jury finds Sen. Bob Menendez guilty on all counts in bribery trial

By Nancy Solomon,
A Martínez
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:31 AM MDT

A jury has found U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey guilty of all 16 counts of bribery, acting as a foreign agent and obstruction of justice.

Nancy Solomon
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

