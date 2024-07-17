Scientists warn the U.S. can't afford to keep taking chances with bird flu
A cluster of new human cases of bird flu in Colorado underscores scientists' concerns that the outbreak in dairy cattle is still far from being contained.
Copyright 2024 NPR
