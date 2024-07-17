© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Tennessee whiskey and the story of Nearest Green

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 17, 2024 at 6:17 AM MDT
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 27: A bartender pours Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey at the 2023 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo Welcome Kickoff Party at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on March 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)
About a fifth of the whiskey sold in theU.S.comes from a recognizable name: Jack Daniel’s.But Jack Daniel didn’t create that distinct method for distilling Tennessee Whiskey.

A formerly enslaved man named Nearest Green taught him what’s now known as the Lincoln County Process.In 2013, a state law defined Tennessee Whiskey as whiskey created using that method.

Nearest Green’s important – and largely forgotten story – caught the attention of today’s guest.She traveled to Tennessee to learn more – and eventually launched a business, Uncle Nearest Whiskey Distillery, with the support of Green’s descendants. 

Seven years after launching, the company is worth $1 billion. It’s the top-selling Black-owned spirit brand of all time, led by an all-women executive team. We speak with her and a descendant of Green’s to get the story.

Avery Jessa Chapnick

