If You Can Keep It: Joe Biden is no longer the Democratic nominee for president. What's next?

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published July 21, 2024 at 6:45 PM MDT
U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Joe Biden holds news conference at the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden is no longer seeking re-election.

Yesterday he announced the decision to step down as the Democratic presidential nominee in a letter posted tohissocial mediaplatforms. 

From the statement on Instagram:

He also said he would speak about it in greater detail later this week. Shortly after, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place.How does this decision affect the Democrats’ chances of victory in November? We talk about it.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea

