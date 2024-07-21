Southwest Airlines is facing a unique climate change problem: exploding soda cans
Extreme temperatures have caused problems for the beverage service on some Southwest Airlines flights, with hot cans exploding when opened.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Extreme temperatures have caused problems for the beverage service on some Southwest Airlines flights, with hot cans exploding when opened.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.