Sunday Puzzle: Can you guess these stars?

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Will Shortz
Published July 21, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is the name of a famous person past or present, in which the first two letters of the first name followed by the first two letters of the last name spell a four-letter word. I'll give you the four-letter words and the famous people's fields. You give me their names.
 

Ex. LINE, Action film star  -->  Liam Neeson

1. NEAR, Astronaut

2. ROAM, Explorer

3. DUEL, Jazz musician

4. PARE, Colonial patriot

5. SEGO, Singer/actress

6. NITE, Inventor

7. WISH, Playwright/poet

8. WISH, Puzzlemaster

Last week's challenge: I was at the 184th convention of the National Puzzlers' League, in Dallas. It's a four-day event of word puzzles and games shared with about 160 fellow enthusiasts. One of these is Sandy Weisz, of Chicago, who sent me this puzzle: Think of a famous actor and a famous actress who co-starred in a classic movie of the past. The actress's first name, when reversed, and the actor’s last name, spelled forward, are similar romantic gifts. Who are these film stars?

Challenge answer: Meg Ryan > gem-> Billy Crystal ("When Harry Met Sally")

Winner: Darryl Nester of Bluffton, Ohio
 

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Mark Scott, of Seattle. Take the name of a famous actor of the past. Say it out loud, and phonetically you'll describe what a famous general's horse did. Who is the actor and who is the general?

 

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
