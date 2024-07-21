© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Who will replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published July 21, 2024 at 6:58 PM MDT
US Vice President Kamala Harris attends a moderated conversation with former Trump administration national security official Olivia Troye and former Republican voter Amanda Stratton in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Given the weekend’s events, Vice President Kamala Harris looks like she is best placed to the Democratic nominee.

But it’s not a lock. At least not yet. And that’s in part because Joe Biden has not resigned from the presidency – despite calls from Republicans for him to do so.

Which means the country will be wading through some untested waters for the next few weeks. How much time do the Democrats have to turn thingsaroundin their favor?

