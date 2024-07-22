© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Can Biden delegates vote for Harris?

By Justine Kenin,
Kira Wakeam
Published July 22, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT

When Americans vote in a primary, they’re technically voting for delegates to support the candidate the voter chose. Then those delegates are sent to their party’s convention to vote.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Kira Wakeam

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate