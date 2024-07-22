Can Biden delegates votes for Harris?
When Americans vote in a primary, they’re technically voting for delegates to support the candidate the voter chose. Then those delegates are sent to their party’s convention to vote.
Copyright 2024 NPR
When Americans vote in a primary, they’re technically voting for delegates to support the candidate the voter chose. Then those delegates are sent to their party’s convention to vote.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.