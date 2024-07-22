© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

How the political world views Kamala Harris

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 22, 2024 at 6:09 PM MDT
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.

The Harris 2024 campaign is underway. Starting with President Joe Biden,VicePresident Kamala Harris hasshe’salready garnered support fromseveral figuresin the Democratic Party.

Here’s what Congressman Hakeem Jeffries had to say about her potential nomination:

And her opposition is coming in just as quickly as her support. From Trump vice president pick JD Vance:

Within 24 hours of President Biden’s announcement that he would be stepping down as presidential nominee, the Harris campaign raised $50 million. But there are plenty of questions left. We talk about them.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate