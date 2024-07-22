Tadej Pogacar wins the Tour de France -- his third title
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia clinched victory Sunday at this year's Tour de France. A rapid 21-mile final time trial kept him ahead of his two chief Danish and Belgian rivals
Copyright 2024 NPR
