© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Protecting the Paris Games from cyberattacks

By Jenna McLaughlin
Published July 25, 2024 at 2:45 PM MDT

As the Paris Olympics get underway, teams of IT experts have been thinking about one thing for months, and it’s not the sports. It’s the possibility of a disruptive cyberattack.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jenna McLaughlin
Jenna McLaughlin is NPR's cybersecurity correspondent, focusing on the intersection of national security and technology.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate