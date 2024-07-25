© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
What Kamala Harris means for Democrats' chances in swing states

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published July 25, 2024 at 6:03 AM MDT
US Vice President Kamala Harris hosts an event honoring National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship teams from the 2023-2024 season, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC.
After touting what he sees as his accomplishments on climate, gun regulation, and border crossings, President Joe Biden made it clear: he will serve out his term and pass the baton. 

He drew a clear line in an oval office address last evening between his preferred choice for the next president –Vice President Kamala Harris—and the GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump. 

Harris has enough delegates promised to be the Democratic Party’s likely nominee. 

But down ballot, will Harris’ likely nomination make a difference? Especially in swing states like Michigan?

