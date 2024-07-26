The political implications of Netanyahu's meeting with Trump
On the day that former President Donald Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, we look at the Republican nominee's relationship with Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On the day that former President Donald Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, we look at the Republican nominee's relationship with Israel.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.