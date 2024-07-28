Harris says her mother has been her biggest influence. Who was Shyamala Gopalan?
Vice President Harris' late mother set an example: we learn what Harris has said about the woman who most profoundly influenced her life.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Vice President Harris' late mother set an example: we learn what Harris has said about the woman who most profoundly influenced her life.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.