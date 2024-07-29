Kamala Harris' friend talks about how their childhood shaped her
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kamala Harris' childhood friend, Carole Porter, about how their upbringing in a redlined Bay Area neighborhood shaped Harris.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kamala Harris' childhood friend, Carole Porter, about how their upbringing in a redlined Bay Area neighborhood shaped Harris.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.