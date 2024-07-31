Harris will show her 'consoler in chief' skills with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's eulogy
Vice President Kamala Harris gives the eulogy for the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee -- a test of her skills as a potential consoler-in-chief.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Vice President Kamala Harris gives the eulogy for the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee -- a test of her skills as a potential consoler-in-chief.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.