KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Local Spotlight: It takes New Orleans 355 days to fill a pothole. Why?

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published July 31, 2024 at 1:17 PM MDT
A general view of empty streets in the French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana.

In most places in the U.S., if you see a pothole or broken streetlight, you can contact the city to request a repair.But response times vary dramatically.

In Memphis, Tennessee, it takes an average of five days for the city to fill a pothole upon a citizen’s request.Louisville, Kentucky, and Miami Florida, complete the task within a couple of weeks. 

But, in New Orleans, citizens wait an average of 355 days for a pothole to be filled.

Our “Local Spotlight” series hits the road. Wehighlight the meaningful investigative journalism happening in your communities. Wehead to Louisiana and talk about the recent series from the Times-Picayunecalled “Broken City: Inside New Orleans’ Chronic Dysfunction.” 

We recommend the newsletter Local Matters to keep up with the best local investigations happening around the country. And if you want us to feature a story that impacts your community, send us an email or a text and include the subject line: “Local Spotlight.”

Avery Jessa Chapnick

