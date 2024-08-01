© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBSU 90.3 and KBSX 91.5 are operating at significantly reduced power at various times as workers for another broadcaster are on the tower. Power is reduced for their safety.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 1, 2024 at 3:06 AM MDT

Assassinations in the Middle East stoke fears of more violence. The case against three of the alleged 9/11 attack plotters reaches a conclusion. More than 100 large wildfires are burning in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate