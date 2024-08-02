Release of American prisoners from Russia came only with the help of key U.S. allies
Germany played a key role in the prisoner swap that brought "Wall Street Journal" reporter Evan Gershkovich home from a Russian jail.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Germany played a key role in the prisoner swap that brought "Wall Street Journal" reporter Evan Gershkovich home from a Russian jail.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.