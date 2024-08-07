© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Protecting children from climate change, rising temperatures, and wildfires

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published August 7, 2024 at 6:07 AM MDT
Flames quickly grow as firefighters set a backfire on the eastern front of the Park Fire, which has grown to 360,141 acres and is 12 percent contained near Chico, California.
It’s been a brutal year for wildfires.Nearly 100 are raging right now across the U.S. And the season’s peak hasn’t even arrived. 

In California, the Park Fire has gobbled up 400,000 acres since July 24, making it the fourth-largest blaze in state history. 

Worsening wildfires are a result of climate change, which has created drier, warmer conditions.

That’s dangerous for those in the path of the flames – but also downwind. Kids’ lungs are especially vulnerable to the smoke. Theirgrowing bodies are more at riskfromclimate change’s effects – like worsening air quality and rising temperatures – than adults. 

Why is that the case? And how do we keep them safe?

