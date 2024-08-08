© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

'Sing Sing,' Rehabilitation Through the Arts, and the healing power of theater

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea, Arfie Ghedi
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:05 AM MDT

How do you tie together the stories of ancient Egypt, Robin Hood, Freddy Kreuger, and Hamlet – on a single stage?   

Well, through time travel, of course. But also with the minds and talent of a group of actors at Sing Sing correctional facility in New York.  

Such a play – titled “Breakin’ the Mummy’s Code” – was made possible through a program called RTA: Rehabilitation Through the Arts. It was born in 1996 after a group of incarcerated men at SingSingput on a few theater productions. They decided they wanted those productions to be something more – an organized group that could bring the power of theater to people inside prisons.

The program’sstory is now on the big screen in the film “Sing Sing.” We talk to the people who made the movie possible.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea, Arfie Ghedi

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate