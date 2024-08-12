© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

If You Can Keep It: Christian nationalism and the 2024 election

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published August 12, 2024 at 6:21 AM MDT
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

The Christian nationalism movement in U.S. politics has grown steadily in influence in the paste few years, especially among supporters of the GOP.

Some 67 percent of Republicans say the Bible should influence U.S. laws to some extent, compared to 32 percent of Democrats. That’s according to a report this year from the Pew Research Center.

In June, Louisiana became the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be posted in classrooms. And earlier this year, Alabama’s Supreme Court cited the Bible in a ruling that frozen embryos created through in-vitro fertilization are considered children.

What does this mean for U.S. politics? And what might it mean for the election come November.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Michelle Harven

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate