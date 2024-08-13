© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Trump and Harris support no tax on tips, but experts say it could complicate things

By Luke Garrett
Published August 13, 2024 at 3:27 PM MDT

Both presidential nominees support no tax on tips. But this now-popular campaign issue is making tax experts and economists shake their heads.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Luke Garrett

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate