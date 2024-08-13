Trump and Harris support no tax on tips, but experts say it could complicate things
Both presidential nominees support no tax on tips. But this now-popular campaign issue is making tax experts and economists shake their heads.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Both presidential nominees support no tax on tips. But this now-popular campaign issue is making tax experts and economists shake their heads.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.