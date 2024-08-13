© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner on how God helps her understand the world

Published August 13, 2024 at 3:28 PM MDT

Writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner draws a question from the Wild Card deck. She tells NPR's Rachel Martin about needing God to help her understand the world.

