Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

The News Roundup - Domestic

Published August 15, 2024 at 1:31 PM MDT
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate, in Palm Beach, Florida.

On Saturday, the Trump campaign confirmed that it had been hacked. An anonymous emailer identified only as “Robert” sent internal Trump campaign documents to POLITICO, The New York Times, and The Washington Post. 

July’s Consumer Price Index showed that annual inflation dipped below 3 percent for the first time since 2021. Experts say this puts the Federal Reserve firmly on track to cut interest rates at its meeting next month. 

Colorado’s Tina Peters – the first local election official to be charged with a security breach after the 2020 election – was found guilty by a jury on charges including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with an order from the secretary of state. 

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

