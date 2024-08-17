Goodbye, brat summer
"Brat summer" ruled the internet with slime green memes and unexpected political endorsements. What online trends are taking shape for the fall? NPR's Adrian Ma talks to USA Today's Charles Trepany.
Copyright 2024 NPR
"Brat summer" ruled the internet with slime green memes and unexpected political endorsements. What online trends are taking shape for the fall? NPR's Adrian Ma talks to USA Today's Charles Trepany.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.