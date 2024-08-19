Explorers say they’ve found a British warship sunk by a German U-boat in WWI
Some 524 people, including the ship’s captain, perished when the HMS Hawke went down in the North Sea off the eastern coast of Scotland in 1914.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Some 524 people, including the ship’s captain, perished when the HMS Hawke went down in the North Sea off the eastern coast of Scotland in 1914.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.