© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Explorers say they’ve found a British warship sunk by a German U-boat in WWI

By Joe Hernandez
Published August 19, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT

Some 524 people, including the ship’s captain, perished when the HMS Hawke went down in the North Sea off the eastern coast of Scotland in 1914.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joe Hernandez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate