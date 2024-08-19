© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Boise State Public Radio continues operating under reduced power. Here's what you need to know (and when we'll be back at full power)

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 19, 2024 at 2:26 AM MDT

Biden to deliver address at DNC's opening. During Democrat's convention, ex-President Trump aims to get his own attention. Ukraine's president states the point of the military incursion into Russia.

