Here's who we know (so far) will be performing at the DNC tonight
The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.
With the schedule for the last night of the DNC now out, here's who is expected to perform.
The Chicks
The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks — will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night around 9 p.m. this evening according to the schedule released by the DNC
P!nk
We will update this post as we learn more.
