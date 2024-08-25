Anti-trust lawsuit involving the two biggest grocery retailers starts Monday
A proposed merger of two grocery giants, Albertsons and Kroger, goes to court tomorrow in a case that could have big implications for consumers.
Copyright 2024 NPR
