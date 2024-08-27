© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAFSA troubles: Students are still waiting on their financial aid packages

VPM | By Megan Pauly
Published August 27, 2024 at 2:45 AM MDT

Many students have spent their summers on edge, as delays and glitches in this year’s FAFSA form have run up against the start of the fall semester.

Copyright 2024 VPM
Megan Pauly

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate