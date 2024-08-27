FAFSA troubles: Students are still waiting on their financial aid packages
Many students have spent their summers on edge, as delays and glitches in this year’s FAFSA form have run up against the start of the fall semester.
Copyright 2024 VPM
Many students have spent their summers on edge, as delays and glitches in this year’s FAFSA form have run up against the start of the fall semester.
Copyright 2024 VPM
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.