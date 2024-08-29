© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why is taking so long to get mpox vaccines to the epicenter of the crisis?

By Gabrielle Emanuel,
Steve Inskeep
Published August 29, 2024 at 1:37 AM MDT

The U.S. and Europe have access to mpox vaccines, but the epicenter of the current mpox crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has no doses yet.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gabrielle Emanuel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate